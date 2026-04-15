Trump Expects The High Gas Prices He Caused To Stick Around Even If He Ends The War He Started

Republican lawmakers up for re-election in the midterms are quaking in their dress shoes at Trump's admission. According to another New York Times article, a President's approval rating drops significantly when gas prices are high. During the Oil Shock of 1978-1979, Jimmy Carter's approval rating dropped to 30%. Gas prices set new record highs in 2008 during the Great Recession, and George W. Bush's approval rating dropped even lower than Carter's, to 25%. In both of these cases, voters rejected the incumbent party at the next election, regardless of which party it was.

The price of gas certainly wasn't the only reason for these low ratings, but it was definitely on the list. It's also something that directly affects everyone, hitting the reddest Republican just as hard as the bluest Democrat. One may not have strong opinions on events taking place on the other side of the world, but we all care about the price of gas.

While Trump is not up for re-election this November, many Republican Senators and all Representatives are, and they're worried that longer-lasting high gas prices will hurt their chances for re-election. From the New York Times:

Strategists in both parties said on Sunday that Mr. Trump's latest comments posed a challenge for Republicans, who are working to defend their majorities in the House and Senate, as an unpopular war drives up the costs of energy and goods. Douglas Heye, a Republican strategist, said Mr. Trump's rhetoric was adding to Republicans' headaches and making it harder for them to blame inflation on President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s administration. "It's a very big obstacle," Mr. Heye said of the rising price of gas and other goods. "It was a big obstacle — that just got a little taller."

According to the The Economist, Trump's approval rating currently stands at 38%. Republican legislators are right to be worried about their jobs. Perhaps Trump should be, too, especially if enough Democrats are voted in to begin impeachment proceedings and make them stick this time.