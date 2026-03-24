Sky-High Gas Prices Won't Drop Overnight, Even If Trump Makes A Deal With Iran

At the moment, it's hard to tell how close the U.S. and Israel are to making a deal with Iran or if a deal is even on the table. Trump's comments and posts on Truth Social paint a picture of a war that's basically over, but Iran has has denied reports that it's already negotiating for an end to the war, and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to any ships that don't have Iran's explicit permission to pass safely. Until that changes, expect gas prices in the U.S. to keep climbing.

On Monday, Trump told CNN he expects to reopen the strait soon but added the caveat that that's dependent on the negotiations being fruitful. He then claimed his plan is for the U.S. and Iran to share the strait, saying it would be controlled by "me and the Ayatollah." That may sound like a great plan if you're 12, but for some reason, the experts don't appear to be convinced that the new, less-moderate leader of Iran would allow the country that started the war that butchered his family to share control of such an important shipping lane:

That's a crucial admission and the crux of the problem: The United States doesn't currently control the strait — Iran does. Closing off the strait caused instantaneous economic damage to much of the world, giving Iran significant leverage in the war. "It takes two to TACO," said Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, referring to the Wall Street acronym: "Trump Always Chickens Out." "I don't buy that it is the beginning of the end," she said.

How this whole thing will end, no one can say, but unless something changes, it sounds like even Trump has privately accepted that "changing the leaders of the regime while insisting it isn't technically regime change" is no longer on the table. If gas prices are ever going down, the U.S. will have to get Iran on board with the idea.