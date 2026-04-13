This Is How Expensive Things Have To Get Before Jalopnik Readers Will Ride A Scooter

On Saturday I asked our readers if they're willing to ride an economical two-wheeled machine in order to combat our currently declining economic forecasts. At some point the tastes of the American consumer will have to change to avoid 12 mile per gallon pickups and over-inflated SUVs, right? Whenever that does happen, perhaps a small but significant portion of the population will convert to two-wheeled regular riders. I wanted to know if the readers of Jalopnik are eager to get on a scoot, or if they're too chicken. Their answers did not disappoint.

My personal choice is to frequently ride my stand-up electric scooter for short journeys, my electric motorcycle for medium journeys, and my plug-in hybrid economy hatchback for anything that requires more cargo than a backpack can handle. It's a pretty efficient trio, and I've avoided the gas station for several weeks at a time because of it. And because I'm on a bike or scooter most of the time, I am not getting stuck in traffic as often, and I get to actually have some fun on the road. It's the best of all worlds, if I'm being honest about it.

I've broken the reader responses down into three different categories. So, without further ado, these are my favorite answers submitted by our readers this weekend: