If there's any good news, it's the fact that, overall, grocery prices actually fell 0.2% in a month where economists expected an increase. So that's nice. You might not be able to afford ground beef anymore, now that many parts of the country are paying more per pound than a worker making federal minimum wage earns in an hour, but per the CPI report, prices on other items dropped enough to more than make up for it. That doesn't help anyone who doesn't buy those now-cheaper items regularly, but a 0.2% drop is still a 0.2% drop.

Additionally, if you exclude food and gasoline costs, as well as other volatile categories, CPI only rose 0.2% in March, which was about the same as it was in February, and on an annual basis, underlying inflation only hit 2.6%, up slightly from 2.5% the month before. But those volatile categories are also the ones driving inflation right now, and according to Long, it's only a matter of time before higher fuel costs drive up prices in other areas. "We haven't seen it come thro ugh with food yet, in airfares – those are clearly going to go higher – and in transit costs," she told CNN. "It's just a matter of time."

Even before Trump attacked Iran and sent gas prices through the roof, CNN says Republican tariffs and consumer demand that was largely unaffected by tariff-induced price hikes had kept inflation "running higher than normal." Now, it says "[i]nflation is expected to accelerate in the coming months as the war's aftershocks ripple beyond gas prices and permeate through a host of commonly purchased goods as well as some services." So that's not great.

But while economists appear to generally agree that the cost-of-living line is headed in the bad direction, getting an answer to how rough things are going to get is pretty much impossible at this point. For a long list of reasons, the international community cannot allow Iran to maintain control of the strait, but a ground invasion would likely make things worse before they could potentially get better, and Vance just bungled the peace talks after his physical presence failed to have the same effect on Iran's diplomats that it had on the late Pope Francis. Until something changes there, it's impossible to know what the timeline looks like for things to start getting better.