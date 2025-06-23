Trump's War With Iran Could Send Gas Prices Through The Roof

There's a long list of reasons Trump shouldn't have joined Israel's war with Iran, from the unnecessary death and suffering it will cause to the risk of starting World War III, his failure to get Congress's authorization beforehand, the lack of evidence Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon, and even the fact that only 5% of Americans support war with Iran. But while an almost impossibly high 85% of respondents told YouGov they don't want the U.S. to be involved in yet another forever war in the Middle East, Trump's decision may soon prove even less popular if gas prices go through the roof.

Like many Middle Eastern countries, Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but the risk of OPEC retaliation isn't the only thing that could make it far more expensive to fill up your Ford F-150. Iran also controls the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping channel that about 20% of the world's oil and natural gas travel through, making it "the world's busiest oil shipping channel." If Iran were to close the Strait of Hormuz, it would disrupt the flow of oil out of the Middle East and raise the price of oil worldwide. That would, in turn, make gas more expensive but also likely drive up the cost of other goods, as well.

About 3,000 ships travel through the strait every month, so while China reportedly buys about 90% of Iran's oil, closing the strait would seriously restrict the supply in the rest of the world, triggering our old friend, the law of supply and demand. There are also a few alternatives Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could use to transport oil without using the strait, but those alternatives could reportedly only handle about 15% of the oil that currently travels through the Strait of Hormuz.