Diesel Prices Are Choking The Trucking Industry, And We'll All Feel The Pain

Most people have been focusing on high gas prices, up more than a dollar per gallon since Trump's Iran boondoggle started. Since most of us don't run diesel, most of us haven't noticed that it's costing nearly $2 a gallon more than before we started this mess, with a current national average price of $5.68, according to AAA. These near-record prices are pushing the trucking industry to the breaking point, and perhaps beyond it, reports the Los Angeles Times.

California has long had the highest fuel prices in the nation. As of this writing, the average price of diesel there is $7.73 a gallon. Considering that the average semi-truck only gets around 5 to 6 MPG, those fuel costs add up quickly, even in states like Oklahoma and Kansas that have the least expensive diesel.

Trucking companies aren't going to eat the cost of fuel themselves. We saw fuel surcharges in 2022 when prices spiked after the invasion of Ukraine, and we're starting to see them again from Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and even the U.S. Postal Service (which isn't supposed to make a profit, but anyway). What we're not seeing is how much trucking companies are increasing their prices for retailers, who in turn will increase the prices we pay for just about everything, as if the price of everything wasn't already too high.