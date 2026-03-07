Could I Do These States Have Seen The Highest Jumps In Gas Prices One Week Into The U.S.-Israel War With Iran

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has done a great job of disrupting just about everything across the globe, and thats nothing to speak of the countless lives its either uprooted or ended in Iran and neighboring countries in the Middle East. Here in the U.S., we thankfully haven't felt much of a direct impact of the war, but one thing that has changed since the U.S. and Israel decided to go after Iran on February 28 is a stark increase in gas prices.

The average price of a gallon of gas is up in literally every state across the country — some more than others, for sure, but no state has been completely spared. Because of that, we've decided to crunch the numbers and look at the five states that have been hit the hardest by an increase in gas prices (surprise: they all voted for President Trump election in 2024).

We're also going to look at which states have seen the lowest increases in gas prices and take a look at where average prices are in the U.S. as a whole. I'll say this: it's not pretty, and it's probably not getting better anytime soon. Qatar just warned that all Gulf oil production could stop within days, and we could soon see the price of a barrel of oil cross $150, according to the BBC.