The New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Has Heated Seat Belts, And They're For More Than Just Comfort

Mercedes first showed off the idea with its GLE-based Experimental Safety Car concept in 2019, and supplier ZF has also been working on its own heated belt tech for a few years now. Using thin filaments like electrical conductors, the heating wires warm the seat belt up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit. Like other heating features, the front passengers can either turn the heated belts on or off using the seat heating buttons, or they can be set to automatically activate when it reaches a certain level of cold outside, and when you first get into the car.

Sounds lovely, but how does this make you safer? It should get people to take off their winter coats and other bulky cold-weather gear when they get in the car, ideally before they even set off. Warming up the seat belts will both make wearing a coat while driving less necessary, and also remind you that you've still got it on when you start feeling really hot. If you get into an accident, or even if you almost do and thus set off the pretensioners, seat belts are safer and more effective if you aren't wearing a big coat.