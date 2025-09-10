Mercedes Shows Off Solid-State Battery Potential With A 749-Mile Run From Germany To Sweden In A Modded EQS

Solid-state batteries are the holy grail of EVs, and now Mercedes-Benz says it's been able to squeeze almost 750 miles of range from a prototype design, with 85 miles left in the tank, so to speak. The feat was recently accomplished using a modified Mercedes EQS and a journey from Stuttgart, Germany to Malmo, Sweden, through Denmark. "The solid-state battery is a true gamechanger for electric mobility," Mercedes CTO Markus Schafer said in a statement. "Our goal is to bring innovations like this into series production by the end of the decade and offer our customers a new level of range and comfort."

That's an ambitious timeline. It's also worth noting that, if you read through the press release, Mercedes obtained battery cells from an American company called Factorial Energy, and that the system in the EQS used for the test run was based on the company's "Factorial Electrolyte System Technology" (FEST), which is described on Factorial's website as "quasi-solid-state" because it still contains some liquid elements. The company also lists an all-solid-state design, called "Solstice." However, based on previous news that the two companies have put out, Mercedes and Factorial consider their current system to effectively be a solid-state application.