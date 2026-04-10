Which Automaker Should Make A New Pickup Truck Next?

There's one company that's made pickups in the past but no longer does that I think needs to get back to it: Subaru. Where the hell is a new Baja, Subaru? It seems like such a no-brainer. Produced from 2002 to 2006, the Baja was essentially an Outback with a bed and more whimsical styling cues. It had a useful midgate feature, a surprising amount of cargo space, and an available turbo engine and manual transmission. Plus it just looked freakin' cool, and you could get it in yellow!

The Baja wasn't exactly a sales success, but these days I think a new Baja would be a more palatable proposition. Midsize trucks have seen a surge in popularity in recent years — just look at the Ford Maverick — and I think the latest generation of Outback would be a great basis for a new Baja. It would certainly look truckier and perform well off-road, especially as Subaru would have to do a Wilderness version. Or maybe Subaru could spin a new Baja off of the great Trailseeker EV to do battle with Ford's upcoming compact truck. Regardless of how Subaru does it, I think the industry is ready for a Baja revival.

But what about you? Which automaker do you think needs to make a new truck, and what sort of truck should it be? Let me know in the comments, and I'll round up my favorite answers next week.