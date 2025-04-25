Slate Auto Unveils Refreshingly Simple And Small Two-Seat Electric Truck Designed To Be Customized, Starting Under $27,500

After a brief but very buzzy teaser campaign, Jeff Bezos–backed startup Slate Auto just revealed its electric pickup at an event in Long Beach, California. The extremely simple, refreshingly small truck is designed to be a blank slate for owners to easily customize how they want — hence the Slate name — with a wide variety of more than 100 accessories available at launch. You'll even be able to transform the two-seat truck into a five-seat SUV, and the rear-wheel-drive Slate will have a range of up to 240 miles. Slate says the truck will proudly be made in the U.S. "as part of a commitment to re-industrializing America," and it'll cost less than $20,000 with federal incentives factored in when it starts production late next year.

There's still a lot we don't know about Slate, like exactly where the truck will be built and what other corporations it has partnered with. But if the company is able to pull this thing off, it could really make a difference in the American market — not just in terms of EV adoption, but for the industry as a whole. Alright, there's a lot to cover here, so let's dive in.