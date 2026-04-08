Scout Terra Pickup Reportedly Won't Go Into Production Until March 2030, And The Traveler SUV Is Delayed Until September 2028

Obviously, you want to take Reddit comments with some hefty grains of salt, but on one post about the Der Spiegel report, Redditor TheDirtDude117 said, "I'm in Columbia SC with a few friends who work on the engineering side and it's... Grim for sure. No information about their ICE generator, no software for it, and the luggage department floor being over 200⁰C while testing has them all tweaking their resumes but hoping the checks keep getting cleared."

When another commenter joked that his friend should try engineering solutions to those problems, he replied, "Sadly not their department. Issue is more about the engine being used & its placement causing Intake + Exhaust issues but they can't really do much until they also have software or a harness. Their focus is more on EV Scouts than the Range Extender but with the delay being announced hopefully that will pivot. The plant is also having contractors nearly drop multi million dollar equipment because they wouldn't listen so it's a hilarious cluster **** going on." Sounds... not great!

I genuinely love how the Scouts look, and I think there are a lot of cool ideas swirling around the brains of the company's designers and engineers, but the specs already seemed outdated when the concepts were revealed, and that is only becoming more apparent as time goes on. Scout said it was targeting a 350-mile range for the fully electric models, while the EREV would be able to do up to 500 miles. Back in fall 2024, when the Scouts were first shown, you were already able to buy electric pickups from Rivian and General Motors that could go well over 400 miles on a charge. There aren't any range-extender pickups currently on sale, but Ram promises its REV will be out this year with a 690-mile range, and Ford's next-gen Lightning will be out next year as an EREV with more than 700 miles of range. By the time 2028 (and 2030!) rolls around, I don't know if Scout's range and performance figures will cut it, to say nothing of the other planned features, specs, and attributes that may or may not make it to production.

Then there's the problem of Scout's planned direct sales model, which has resulted in multiple lawsuits from Volkswagen dealers. Scout is doubling down on direct sales, though, and I hope the company continues to. Dealers suck. And at least Scout is proceeding full steam ahead on its factory construction, publishing monthly updates about how things are going. Whether or not the factory ends up building Scouts or other Volkswagen Group vehicles remains to be seen.