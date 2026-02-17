How Ford's Bounty Hunters And F1 Engineers Are Improving Efficiency And Lowering Costs For Its Universal EV Platform

Ford first started detailing its upcoming Universal Electric Vehicle platform last summer, which CEO Jim Farley described as "a Model T moment" for the company. We knew the platform would initially underpin an electric midsize pickup truck that should start at around $30,000 when it goes on sale in 2027, offering more passenger space than a Toyota RAV4 and acceleration like a Mustang. Ford also talked up innovations in its manufacturing that would save weight, money and complexity, but specific details were still pretty slim.

Now the automaker is divulging a lot more info about the UEV platform, and how it's using "bounty hunters" to make the EVs as good as possible. Not bounty hunters in the traditional cowboy western (or "Star Wars") sense, though. Instead, Ford is using the term as a way to make chasing engineering targets more enjoyable and motivating for the teams of people working on them, and to make it more clear and tangible what potential tradeoffs there would be for hitting said targets, and what the impact will be on the customer. From Ford: