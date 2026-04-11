Toyota Partners With Volvo Group And Daimler Trucks To Keep Trying To Make Hydrogen Work

Despite EV chargers being installed at a record pace, Toyota continues to bet part of its future on hydrogen fuel cells. In addition to continuing production of the Mirai, Toyota has joined Volvo and Daimler in their effort to replace diesels with fuel cell heavy trucks. According to a Daimler press release, Toyota will become a third equal partner in Cellcentric, a company that Daimler and Volvo founded to develop, produce, and commercialize fuel cell systems for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

When Cellcentric was founded five years ago, it expected to begin production of fuel cell trucks by 2025, with hydrogen becoming more popular sometime between 2027 and 2030. That didn't happen, and today, Cellcentric's website gives a more reasonable target of 2050. The company has developed the NextGen fuel cell, making significant efficiency improvements over previous models and a continuous output of 500 horsepower.

While Cellcentric already knows how to build a fuel cell, adding Toyota's expertise to the mix can only improve their work further. While Toyota may have oversold the real world usability of the Mirai enough to get sued for it, the car itself is quite good. Fuel cell cars make less sense as EV charging stations propagate like rabbits and charge faster than ever, but fuel cell trucks may beat diesel in efficiency, particularly as gas and diesel prices continue to climb due to our ill-advised activities in Iran. Prices in Europe, where Daimler and Volvo already own much of the heavy truck industry, are even higher, which would position them for success if not for one small issue.