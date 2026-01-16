Toyota Told Suing Mirai Owners To Stop Making Payments, They're Now Facing Triple-Digit Credit Score Hits

While hydrogen fuel cell cars seem like a zero-emissions dream on paper, there are fewer than 60 hydrogen filling stations in California and none in the rest of the country. A lawsuit against Toyota filed last month on behalf of Mirai owners claimed they were oversold on the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle's usability. As a token of goodwill, the Japanese automaker told the owners to stop making payments until the lawsuit was resolved. However, multiple owners claimed that their non-payments were reported to collections.

According to Mirai owners, Toyota representatives missed notes on their accounts that payments were being paused. Anthony Escobedo told KTLA that his 814 credit score fell by 100 points. The credit hit caused him to be denied an interest-free loan to help cover his wife's medical care costs. He was forced to use credit cards instead. Toyota did eventually reverse the claim, but the damage was already done. It was a similar story for other owners, with Toyota fixing the egregious errors after being contacted. Jason Ingber, the owners' attorney, said: