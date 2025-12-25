Mirai Owners Suing Toyota Because Hydrogen Is The Most Common Element In The Universe But It's Damn Difficult To Find On Earth

The Toyota Mirai is quite possibly the dumbest car on sale today. Some people who own them are having so much buyer's remorse that they are suing Toyota for essentially selling them cars they can't use, reports CBS News. Attorney Jason Ingber has filed a lawsuit on behalf of current Mirai owners, citing several reasons why they deserve compensation for their decision to purchase this car.

The Mirai's reliance on fuel cell technology requires hydrogen filling stations, which are pretty much non-existent in the U.S. — if you think you have range anxiety in an EV, imagine only being able to charge at 54 locations scattered around California as of 2024, and not being able to plug into any outlet for a slow but steady charge. That's exactly the situation Mirai owners find themselves in, despite promises to expand the hydrogen refueling infrastructure. While it has technically expanded from its original 20 or so stations in 2016 when the Mirai was first released, owners still can't leave California (or Vancouver, British Columbia, or the area of one station in Hawaii and a single east coast station in Quebec) without running out of hydrogen. Some of the few existing stations are not even working properly. From CBS News:

Malcolm Boehme waited at a broken pump in Mill Valley, the only hydrogen filling station in all of Marin County.

"I'm stuck. I can't drive my car home because then I won't make it back to the gas station," he said. "I'm literally stuck here."

The lawsuit also alleges that Toyota dealers oversold the Mirai's usability. The Autopian goes into the details of some of the lawsuit's specific allegations, such as claiming that the Mirai would become just as popular as the Prius that one customer was cross-shopping, and promising that hydrogen filling stations would be everywhere within a year.