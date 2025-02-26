People Still Love Their Teslas Despite Everything

Sometimes it just doesn't matter how much hateful rhetoric you spew, how many crimes you commit, what sort of father you are or how much money you give to Donald Trump, people are still going to buy what you're selling. That seems to be exactly what happened with Elon Musk and his automaker, Tesla, in 2024. It apparently had the highest overall loyalty of any individual car company despite... everything.

Of course, it remains to be seen how Musk's 2025 antics will impact Tesla's loyalty, but we can't see the future, so we must talk about what has already happened. 2024 is the second year in a row Tesla took home the "Overall loyalty to make" award from S&P Global Mobility, and it was also named the winner when it comes to "Highest conquest percentage." This is some truly mind-boggling stuff. Maybe I'd understand it more if the cars were better than the competition, but they really aren't anymore. These people are buying what Elon is selling.

General Motors won the "Overall loyalty to manufacturer" award among its plethora of brands, marking its tenth consecutive win in this category. Other winners were the Lincoln Corsair for "Overall loyalty to model," Land Rover for "Most improved make loyalty" and Subaru for "Overall loyalty to dealer."