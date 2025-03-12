Tesla Owners Selling Cars In Protest Of Elon Musk Are In For A Shock

There's no escaping from Tesla these days. The automaker builds some of the best-selling electric vehicles in the world, its charging network comprises more than 2,500 stations across the U.S., and it's run by a man who's hell-bent on running the country. Current Tesla owners are now finding out just how hard it is to escape the grasp of Tesla as they attempt to sell off their electric vehicles in protest of company boss Elon Musk.

Musk's rating around the world is tanking alongside his net worth. After getting into bed with Donald Trump on the campaign trail last year, the billionaire set up shop in the White House and began gutting the federal government. This hasn't gone down well with Tesla owners and prospective buyers, leading to a dramatic drop in Tesla sales around the world and a mass-sale of Tesla cars.

Selling a second-hand Tesla is proving easier said than done, however, and many owners are now having to contend with cratering prices as the market floods, reports Business Insider. Things have gotten so bad for reluctant Tesla owners that the average price of a pre-owned Tesla is now nearly $10,000 less than a non-Tesla EV:

Used Tesla prices have been in freefall since 2022, dropping from a high of more than $70,000 to hit $30,000 in February, per CarGurus data. In the shorter term, prices have dropped about 10% since August, when the average Tesla resale price was more than $33,000.

U.S. Tesla owners vowed to get rid of their EVs after Musk began firing government workers and gutting departments. This was followed by a spate of protests and vandalism that targeted Tesla cars and showrooms, with Musk's old pal Trump even going so far as to brand the acts "domestic terrorism."

Of course, this isn't the only reason Tesla values have been cratering on the used market. A series of aggressive price cuts on new models mean that the cheapest new Tesla is now just $40,000, which makes it much harder to justify a high price on the second hand market.