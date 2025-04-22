Buick Electra GS Concept Is Longer Than An S-Class With Styling Inspired By Centaurs

While Buick has only recently re-found its footing in the U.S. with new luxury cars that are actually a good buy, the brand has been hugely successful in China for years — it's the only reason Buick even survived the 2000s. At this week's Shanghai Auto Show the 126-year-old brand released a trio of "new energy vehicles" under a new Electra sub-brand using a "next-generation super architecture" called Xiao Yao that will have far better charging speeds and technology than any of the Ultium-based cars in America. The new platform encompasses hybrids to full EVs and range-extenders, and it'll support front-, rear- and all-wheel drive. Buick says it'll first launch a flagship van plus a cool-looking sedan and SUV in the next twelve months, but it plans to hit "all key price segments" within two years.

That's where the Electra GS concept comes in. Also unveiled in Shanghai, it's a fastback sedan that's even longer than an S-Class, described by Buick as an exploration of its future design language that was developed at GM's China Advanced Design Center. Buick calls the Electra GS "a mobile art space" and says it "draws inspiration from the mythical centaur, embodying both raw power and intelligence." I don't know about all that, but I do think the Electra GS looks good, and it could pretty easily translate to a production flagship sedan.