Buick Electra GS Concept Is Longer Than An S-Class With Styling Inspired By Centaurs
While Buick has only recently re-found its footing in the U.S. with new luxury cars that are actually a good buy, the brand has been hugely successful in China for years — it's the only reason Buick even survived the 2000s. At this week's Shanghai Auto Show the 126-year-old brand released a trio of "new energy vehicles" under a new Electra sub-brand using a "next-generation super architecture" called Xiao Yao that will have far better charging speeds and technology than any of the Ultium-based cars in America. The new platform encompasses hybrids to full EVs and range-extenders, and it'll support front-, rear- and all-wheel drive. Buick says it'll first launch a flagship van plus a cool-looking sedan and SUV in the next twelve months, but it plans to hit "all key price segments" within two years.
That's where the Electra GS concept comes in. Also unveiled in Shanghai, it's a fastback sedan that's even longer than an S-Class, described by Buick as an exploration of its future design language that was developed at GM's China Advanced Design Center. Buick calls the Electra GS "a mobile art space" and says it "draws inspiration from the mythical centaur, embodying both raw power and intelligence." I don't know about all that, but I do think the Electra GS looks good, and it could pretty easily translate to a production flagship sedan.
Designed by youngsters
At 208.7 inches long the Electra GS barely beats the S-Class, though its wheelbase is slightly shorter than the Benz's at 126 inches. Buick didn't give a height figure, but those wheels are 23s and the roof does look fairly tall. With a short slanted nose, little dash-to-axle ratio, and steeply raked D-pillar and rear window the Electra GS has a very cab-forward look that mostly works, I think. It's a fairly pared-back design, but there are some very cool elements like the pass-through to the rear spoiler above the rear wheels and the way the panoramic glass roof turns into a spoiler.
Its shark nose, "reverse checkmark" light signatures and overall surfacing do tie in with Buick's other Chinese offerings, especially those three Xiao Yao cars. The China Advanced Design Center that created the Electra GS is one of four global GM studios, and the company says the new generation of young designers in China are "redefining the future of Buick through the lens of Chinese creativity and global relevance to connect with a new wave of customers who embrace technology, value cultural identity, and expect their vehicles to reflect both."
Driver-focused interior
I think the interior of the Electra GS is quite fabulous, at least apart from the silly yoke wheel. The gauge cluster is a folded screen, and instead of a normal center infotainment screen there's a trapezoidal 16.3-inch display placed in front of the passenger. There are just a few physical buttons in a row at the front of the center console, which has wireless charging pads and cupholders. I like the wraparound design of the upper dashboard and door panels, and there's a nice mix of leather and woven fabric.
In the rear there are just two seats with a tall center console between them. They have a sportier design than most luxury car back seats, but Buick says they'll offer "first-class comfort." As with the exterior, the Electra GS' cabin isn't that wild or too pie in the sky. It wouldn't be hard for Buick make a big production sedan that looks like the Electra GS, and if it wants to go even further upmarket in China it'll need something like this. Just don't expect it to come to the U.S., especially not given Trump's tariffs that threaten the brand as a whole.