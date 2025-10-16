Cadillac Is Killing The CT4 And CT5 After 2026, But A Gas-Powered CT5 Replacement Is Coming
It's the end of the road for Cadillac's well-loved CT4 and CT5. After being in production since 2019, Caddy is pulling the plug on its sedan siblings during the 2026 model year. For the CT4, this end looks to be pretty much permanent, but it seems the CT5 — at least — will return once again with a gas engine under the hood. This is actually a bit of a reversal of course following our reporting from earlier in the year.
The news comes to us via the Cadillac V-Series Club website. It attributes a letter to Cadillac Global Vice President John Roth outlining the situation with the two cars. In it, Roth says the current generation of the CT4 will continue through June of 2026 and the CT5 will go through the end of that same year. Luckily for all you sedan-heads out there, this doesn't mean the Caddy sedan is going away completely.
Pointing to the accolades the automaker has received because of the CT5's "exceptional performance, cutting-edge technology, and superior craftsmanship," Roth says the car will continue "as a next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle" in an upcoming model year.
Much is unknown about the new CT5
Crucially, Roth didn't mention which model year that would be, but I cannot imagine it would be too far off. He did, however, say it would be built at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant — the same place the current CT4 and CT5 are built — and it'll be available in both the U.S. and Canada.
We also have no earthly idea what sort of internal combustion engine will be powering the next-generation CT5. Right now, the car can be had with three different ICE motors in the U.S.: a turbocharged 2.0-liter I4, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 in the V, and the big-daddy supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the V Blackwing.
If I had to guess, Cadillac is going to do everything in its power to keep some sort of V8 under the hood of the CT5 Blackwing. After all, back in May, GM announced it was investing $888 million in its Tonawanda Propulsion plant for the production of its next-generation V8 motor, according to Car and Driver. That's a hell of a lot of money, so you've gotta assume GM wants to put that engine in as many vehicles as possible. Right now, it's earmarked for full-size trucks and SUVs, but assuming it's going to end up in the Corvette as well, it'll surely have room to fit in the next-generation CT5 Blackwing.
As for the lesser four and six-cylinder motors, well, your guess is as good as mine. I'd be beyond shocked if the I4 dies, but it wouldn't be too surprising if Caddy cut out the middle child V6.
I've reached out to Cadillac for more information on this story and to confirm the veracity of Roth's letter. I'll be sure to update this story when and if I hear back.