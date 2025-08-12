China Beats America At Its Own Jet-Age Futurism Game With Wonderful Buick Orbit Concept

First of all, the Orbit is huge. While exact dimensions aren't given, Buick says it's over 19 feet long, so about the size of an extended-wheelbase Rolls-Royce Phantom. The wheels are 24-inchers, to give you an idea of proportion. There's a good dash-to-axle ratio, but the hood isn't very long, and the nose dramatically tapers to a point. Eschewing a traditional sedan or hatchback body style, the Orbit's roofline extends far back, also coming to a point and creating a dramatic teardrop profile with a long rear overhang.

The Orbit has a nose kind of like one of those giant salamanders. It's nicely sculpted, with prominent fenders creating a lower central hood section that has a thin trim piece running down the center. The headlights are three slim rectangles just above the nose's crease, below which is a subtle cooling intake. There's one crisp line along the midsection, but otherwise the Orbit's surfacing is soft and unadorned, and the neutral metallic paint, aptly named Space, "reflects the hues of the universe, the vastness and mystery of outer space and seamlessly integrating with its environment to underscore Electra Orbit's cosmic theme." It seems like while the windows look pinched, the greenhouse is actually pretty airy.

At the back it really gets wild. It doesn't even look like a car, more akin to a spaceship on Naboo in "The Phantom Menace." Continuing on from that spear side detail, the Orbit's rear end comes to a rocket-like tip. On the upper section there's a raised belt with lights outlining the edge, and there are additional lights at the bottom of the diffuser. It's awesome.