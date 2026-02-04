Buick's New GNX Video Reminds Everyone Of When It Used To Be Cool To Disastrous Results

I like the Buick Envista. In my 2024 review of the little crossover, I touted the truly great features and styling it packed into a really affordable price. However, that — under no circumstances — means it can hold a candle to the Buick GNX, a car that very well could be the most iconic thing Buick ever put on the road. Unfortunately, the folks over at Buick's video department didn't get that memo, and they put out a rather ill-advised social media post meant to celebrate Kendrick Lamar's huge night at the Grammys over the weekend. Things didn't go as planned.

In the video, we're treated to shots of a GNX, one of the sickest cars of the 1980s and the namesake of Kendrick's latest Grammy-winning album, as his hit song "TV Off" plays. That all makes plenty of sense, and it's something we can all enjoy. Regretfully, things go south about 10 seconds into the video, when it's revealed that the GNX was on a CRT TV being watched by none other than a bright-red Envista. The caption reads, " Real recognizes real. GNX meets Buick Envista." I know in my heart of hearts that Buick's marketing team cannot think that the Envista is the same type of "real" that the GNX is.

While I'm sure the creatives over at Buick thought this was a really cool idea, linking Buick's past with Buick's present, there's a reason Kendrick's Album is called GNX rather than Envista, Encore GX, Envision or Enclave. Yes, they're all fine entry-level luxury crossovers, but they don't exactly have the same sort of panache or cultural impact that the GNX had. The red Envista at the end of the video serves as a stark reminder of what Buick used to be and what it is today–the maker of solid family vehicles, but not exactly icons of an era. Again, keep in mind that I like the Envista. I just know enough to know that it's not the GNX. It would be like me comparing myself to Davey G. Johnson or Murilee Martin. I realize I'm the Envista of Jalopnik. Buick didn't seem to realize this about itself and the current state it's in.