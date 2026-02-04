Buick's New GNX Video Reminds Everyone Of When It Used To Be Cool To Disastrous Results
I like the Buick Envista. In my 2024 review of the little crossover, I touted the truly great features and styling it packed into a really affordable price. However, that — under no circumstances — means it can hold a candle to the Buick GNX, a car that very well could be the most iconic thing Buick ever put on the road. Unfortunately, the folks over at Buick's video department didn't get that memo, and they put out a rather ill-advised social media post meant to celebrate Kendrick Lamar's huge night at the Grammys over the weekend. Things didn't go as planned.
In the video, we're treated to shots of a GNX, one of the sickest cars of the 1980s and the namesake of Kendrick's latest Grammy-winning album, as his hit song "TV Off" plays. That all makes plenty of sense, and it's something we can all enjoy. Regretfully, things go south about 10 seconds into the video, when it's revealed that the GNX was on a CRT TV being watched by none other than a bright-red Envista. The caption reads, " Real recognizes real. GNX meets Buick Envista." I know in my heart of hearts that Buick's marketing team cannot think that the Envista is the same type of "real" that the GNX is.
While I'm sure the creatives over at Buick thought this was a really cool idea, linking Buick's past with Buick's present, there's a reason Kendrick's Album is called GNX rather than Envista, Encore GX, Envision or Enclave. Yes, they're all fine entry-level luxury crossovers, but they don't exactly have the same sort of panache or cultural impact that the GNX had. The red Envista at the end of the video serves as a stark reminder of what Buick used to be and what it is today–the maker of solid family vehicles, but not exactly icons of an era. Again, keep in mind that I like the Envista. I just know enough to know that it's not the GNX. It would be like me comparing myself to Davey G. Johnson or Murilee Martin. I realize I'm the Envista of Jalopnik. Buick didn't seem to realize this about itself and the current state it's in.
The people see what I see
I'm sure you're getting ready to head down to the comments to give your scorching hot take about the Envista versus the GNX, but plenty of people have already flamed the video on social media — some more creatively than others. In any case, it's hard to find anyone who is really positive about the video, which is a shame, because the idea itself is a cool one.
Here what folks are saying on Instagram:
"Immediately took my like away 😭" – @andythesalemtechguy
"Man this reel started off so hot then you reminded us why no one buys Buick anymore at the end 🤣" – @mimmo_pizzaiolo
"He should be watching a Buick rendezvous" – @yuritereshyn
"Is this rage bait?" – @davidevirdisss
"Buick literally just roasted themselves" – @hybridlwb
It wasn't just Instagram either. The video made its way to the Kendrick Lamar subreddit, where commenters were equally unkind. What's even funnier about these comments is that these clearly are not from people who know a lot about cars, so they really show how badly Buick biffed this one.
One user said, "Really cool. But then they show the new car and.. Blah.," to which another replied, "No lie it had me thinking 'damn if thats the car thats coming out I might have to get one' then they show the red car and have never wanted a buick less lol." That has got to hurt if you're Buick.
Someone else — rightfully — pointed out that, at the very least, the Envista should have been black. That feels like such a simple oversight.
Oh, well. At least there's the Buick Orbit concept car out of China that could give us something to look forward to, though I worry it's "not enough."