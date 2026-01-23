How 'One Battle After Another' Shot One Of The Best Car Chase Scenes We've Seen In Years

According to Bauman, the car chase also wouldn't have been nearly as cool if they hadn't worked with Allan Padelford Camera Cars, whose work has been featured in a few other films you may have seen, such as "Jason Bourne," "The Fate Of The Furious," and "Baby Driver." Using the rigs Padelford built, they were able to keep the cameras incredibly close to the ground while they shot the chase, allowing them to play around with both speed and scale.

Since they chose to shoot the chase on an actual road, they also had to deal with traffic and could only shoot in short intervals. As a result, they sometimes had to shoot from the front and the rear of the camera car at the same time, which likely contributed to the frenetic feel of the chase. But the most important thing might be that they used as many practical effects as possible. If they'd shot the same chase entirely in front of a green screen, it might have been cheaper, but it would have also looked way worse and probably wouldn't have been nearly as memorable.

Can you find chase scenes that involve more cars and more expensive cars? Sure. But it's still great to see Hollywood keep the old-school car chase alive.