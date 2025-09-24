2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Is Still Affordable And Efficient, But It Still Fades Into The Background

It's not an exciting or exhilarating vehicle to drive, but the Corolla Cross is totally benign and easy to get along with at low speeds. The CVT is smooth, there's a good view of the road ahead (and good visibility all around), and most of the controls are easy to acquaint yourself with. But as speeds increase, there's a lot of engine noise that permeates the interior, and even more tire noise. Luckily my top trim Corolla Cross XLE AWD was equipped with the optional JBL Premium Audio system, which actually has good sound quality and plenty of power to drown out all of the car's less desirable noises.

There's no additional power for either powertrain for 2026, sadly, so the gas Corolla Cross makes do with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque while the hybrid is more spritely with 196 combined electric and gas horsepower. The gas Corolla Cross is still slow, but not markedly slower than its competition from Subaru, Hyundai, or Honda. It offers sufficient shove for most driving conditions, just be sure to allow yourself plenty of time to gather momentum if you're passing a semi on a two-lane road or merging into rushing traffic. The hybrid feels much more responsive thanks to the immediate power delivery from its rear-mounted electric motor.

The Corolla Cross handles. That's the best way to describe it. The crossover isn't exciting, fun, or playful, but at the same time it doesn't feel like it'll understeer off the road or roll over in high winds. Its driving dynamics are totally sufficient, especially for the "I just want a car with Apple CarPlay that gets me from point A to point B" crowd that's likely to purchase the vast majority of Corolla Crosses.