The 5 Best New SUVs You Can Buy In 2026, According To Consumer Reports
With SUVs and crossovers accounting for about 60% of new-vehicle sales in the U.S., any list of top picks from Consumer Reports (CR) featuring this category is likely to attract attention. The group's latest announcement of the best cars for 2026 is a familiar cast of characters, but with a twist. All five SUV models are also available as hybrid versions. They have something else in common: high scores in CR's testing and the coveted "CR Recommended" status.
Detroit fans will be disappointed that no domestic automakers made the list, but at least most of the group is built in the U.S. Meanwhile, Subaru had the most entries from a single brand, with the Crosstrek and Forester. Two Toyotas also made the roster, split between the Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus NX. At the same time, the BMW X5 completed the ranking.
For those who don't keep track of these sorts of things, last year's Consumer Reports list of best SUVs included the Crosstrek, Forester, NX, and X5. This year, the Grand Highlander replaced the Toyota RAV4 PHEV and Highlander Hybrid from last year's list. The Tesla Model Y, which was also a Consumer Reports top SUV pick for 2025, didn't make the cut this year.
2026 Subaru Crosstrek
With a starting price of $28,415 (including a $1,420 destination charge), the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek is the cheapest SUV on the list. The 180 horsepower generated by the 2.5-liter boxer-style four-cylinder engine, along with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), may not excite enthusiasts, but the standard all-wheel drive (AWD) will keep the Crosstrek on the pavement in bad weather. EPA-estimated combined fuel economy is 29 mpg. Regardless of what's under the hood, the Crosstrek is Subaru's best seller in the U.S. Last year, the company sold over 190,000 examples.
Consumer Reports gives the newest Crosstrek above-average prediction scores for reliability and owner satisfaction, and even better ratings for road test manners. It also ranks as the best subcompact SUV among the 16 in its class. Unlike the other models on this roster, CR didn't include the hybrid variant. The organization typically doesn't provide a ranking if there's insufficient data or if a model has been redesigned. While the current version of Subaru's entry-level SUV has been around since 2024, the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid has a new electrified powertrain and is currently in testing for a CR review.
2026 Subaru Forester
The 2026 Subaru Forester is one rung up the model ladder, so the price tag naturally follows with a base MSRP of $31,445 (the $1,450 freight charge is included). Given that it shares a powertrain with the Crosstrek, it's unsurprising that the Forester offers the same fuel economy (29 mpg combined). While the Forester gets a strong road test score and above-average projected owner satisfaction, predicted reliability is in the average range. Subaru's second-place top U.S. seller (about 175,000 units in 2025) also takes a silver medal among the 33 compact SUVs tested by Consumer Reports.
The top spot in the compact category belongs to the Forester Hybrid that made its U.S. debut in 2025, giving CR enough data to issue ratings. Predicted reliability moves to above average, and the window sticker increases to at least $36,180 (including a $1,450 destination fee). The price bump increases total horsepower to 194 ponies and combined fuel economy to 35 mpg.
2026 Toyota Grand Highlander
The Grand Highlander (and its hybrid counterpart) has only been part of Toyota's lineup since the 2024 model year, but the three-row crossover has steadily risen in the sales charts. In 2025, the Grand Highlander was the company's second-best seller in the U.S., with over 136,000 examples hitting the streets (the RAV4 was tops). The once-mighty Toyota Highlander has been relegated to all-electric status beginning in 2027. In its summary, CR calls the 2026 Grand Highlander a "near-perfect people mover."
A base edition with front-wheel drive (FWD) starts at $43,155 (with the $1,495 delivery charge), but a loaded Platinum trim with standard AWD climbs north of $56,000. Motivation for the non-hybrid Grand Highlander comes from a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 265 horsepower. Combined fuel economy is 22 mpg. The Grand Highlander earns above-average status from CR for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction. Interestingly, it's the only model on CR's best SUV list with an above-average overall score, while all the others have an even higher rating (let's call it very good).
Horsepower drops to 245 for the base Grand Highlander Hybrid, while fuel economy rises to 35 mpg (combined), an achievement CR calls "stunning." There are two hybrid powerplants, with most trims having an electrified 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit. The top Hybrid Max editions have a turbocharged 2.4-liter hybrid four-cylinder that produces 362 total horsepower and delivers a combined fuel economy rating of 27 mpg. The price of entry for this Toyota hybrid begins at $46,505 (including the $1,495 freight fee), but AWD is standard. A top-tier Hybrid Max Platinum is over $61,000.
2026 Lexus NX
The second part of Toyota's one-two punch lands with the 2026 Lexus NX, the only entry on this list not to be made in the U.S. (it's built in Canada). Toyota uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine in the non-hybrid NX. It makes 275 horsepower and has a combined EPA fuel economy rating of 25 mpg. While CR gives this NX respectable road test (very good) and predicted reliability (above average) ratings, owner satisfaction is forecast to be average due to mediocre perceived value. A Lexus NX without any bells and whistles (AWD is standard) starts at $46,720, which includes a $1,295 destination charge.
The NX Hybrid gets slightly better scores, due to above-average predicted owner satisfaction. This version is CR's number one pick among all the 22 luxury compact SUVs it evaluated (the gas-only NX ranks second). The base MSRP, with the $1,295 freight fee, and standard FWD is $46,070. AWD is a $1,550 upgrade. Toyota's ubiquitous 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine sits under the hood. In this application, it makes 240 total horsepower. Combined fuel economy ratings are 40 mpg (FWD) and 39 mpg (AWD). The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) edition of the NX didn't make the best list, but it's still CR Recommended.
2026 BMW X5
Consumer Reports sums up the X5 with one simple statement: it "remains one of the best luxury SUVs we've ever tested." In fact, the gas-only X5's overall score is the highest of any model in this comparison and puts this Bimmer ahead of the 17 luxury midsized SUVs reviewed by the organization (the PHEV is second). Its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine delivers 375 horsepower and an estimated combined fuel economy of 23 mpg. Yet, excellence comes with a cost of at least $69,750 (the $1,450 destination fee is included), and that's for the base rear-wheel-drive trim. All-wheel drive adds another $2,300.
Despite average predicted reliability, the X5 Plug-In Hybrid also measures up (it's the only PHEV on the list). BMW embeds this AWD-only X5 with the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine, but an electric motor boosts output to 483 horsepower. All-electric driving range is 38 miles. Before checking any of the options boxes, the X5 PHEV will set you back $77,450.