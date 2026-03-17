The 5 Best New SUVs You Can Buy In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

With SUVs and crossovers accounting for about 60% of new-vehicle sales in the U.S., any list of top picks from Consumer Reports (CR) featuring this category is likely to attract attention. The group's latest announcement of the best cars for 2026 is a familiar cast of characters, but with a twist. All five SUV models are also available as hybrid versions. They have something else in common: high scores in CR's testing and the coveted "CR Recommended" status.

Detroit fans will be disappointed that no domestic automakers made the list, but at least most of the group is built in the U.S. Meanwhile, Subaru had the most entries from a single brand, with the Crosstrek and Forester. Two Toyotas also made the roster, split between the Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus NX. At the same time, the BMW X5 completed the ranking.

For those who don't keep track of these sorts of things, last year's Consumer Reports list of best SUVs included the Crosstrek, Forester, NX, and X5. This year, the Grand Highlander replaced the Toyota RAV4 PHEV and Highlander Hybrid from last year's list. The Tesla Model Y, which was also a Consumer Reports top SUV pick for 2025, didn't make the cut this year.