How Reliable Is The New Toyota Sienna? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

In general, Toyota enjoys a well-earned reputation for reliability, as its cars require minimal repairs and usually don't have major issues that keep them off the road for too long. But how true is this claim when it comes to the new Sienna? Is it actually as high quality as perceived, or is it merely another car that's likely to leave you stranded on the side of the road? According to Consumer Reports data, the new 2026 Toyota Sienna reliability rating is average, with its score just shy of being considered above average.

This means the Toyota Sienna is expected to be slightly more reliable than the 2025 model, which ranked below average for reliability. The new model doesn't appear to suffer from major mechanical issues, but the 2025 Toyota Sienna has been subject to three recalls. In October of 2025, it was part of an action that saw Toyota and Lexus recall nearly 1 million vehicles for faulty backup cameras. That same month, Toyota recalled around 55,000 2025 Siennas, due to concerns that the second-row seat rails may be welded improperly and, as a result, may not hold up well in high-speed collisions, which could heighten the risk of injury.

This came after Toyota previously issued a recall notice in February 2025 for 2021 through 2025 Sienna models over fears the bolts securing their third-row seatbacks may not have been tightened properly. So, unsurprisingly, Consumer Reports names body hardware issue as one of the common problems with the 2025 Sienna, with in-car electronics being the other known weak spot. Some owners complain about issues with Android Auto connectivity and the infotainment system itself being complicated, so much so that they consider it dangerous to operate while driving.