Yes, The V6 Engine Is Disappearing From Toyota's Lineup (To The Surprise Of No One)
Downsizing has been the name of the game for carmakers worldwide when it comes to engines, as they seek to improve efficiency while also being more environmentally friendly. Naturally aspirated V6 motors are going the way of the dodo, with just a handful of carmakers still employing six-pots in their vehicles. One car company that has followed this pattern is Toyota, which has ditched its larger-capacity engines, particularly its V6 motors, in favor of smaller hybrid and turbocharged units. While many would assume improved fuel efficiency prompted Toyota to move from V6s to four-cylinder engines, the shift has more to do with meeting the strict emissions norms enforced worldwide.
Over the past few years, Toyota has discontinued the V6 in many of its popular models. Vehicles such as the Camry sedan, the Highlander SUV, and the Tacoma pickup truck have all moved to smaller four-cylinder engines instead, often paired with hybrid systems or turbocharging to fill the gap left by the larger V6s. While the Sienna and the Camry moved to a hybrid-only setup, the Tacoma and Highlander got 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines in place of the V6.
Currently, just two current Toyota vehicles sold in the United States have a V6, the Tundra and the Sequoia, both of which use the much-maligned 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6, which is a downsizing from the V8s these models previously offered. The two remaining V6-powered vehicles have faced serious reliability issues, and Toyota recently recalled over 120,000 turbocharged V6s due to an engine manufacturing defect, a rare blemish on Toyota's long-standing reputation for reliability that does little to help the future of V6 engines.
Toyota looking to a hybrid future
While most manufacturers looked toward an EV future, Toyota decided to go the hybrid route, repeatedly stating that it is unrealistic to meet the EV mandates set by various governments. If you're hopeful that Toyota may bring back naturally aspirated V6s, you may need to temper your expectations, given the company's future plans in the U.S. The Japanese manufacturer recently announced a $900 million investment to boost hybrid production in the United States, aiming to produce more vehicles domestically. Toyota's current lineup includes a growing number of hybrid offerings, such as the Corolla Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Grand Highlander Hybrid, and Crown, among others.
While the change to hybrids has improved efficiency, it has come at the cost of outright performance. Take the ever-popular Camry, for example. It was previously equipped with the 3.5-liter V6, which produced 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, and which was replaced by a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain making 232 horsepower. The hybrid reaches 60 mph in 6.8 seconds compared to 5.8 seconds for the outgoing V6.
While Toyota is clearly moving away from traditional V6 engines for hybrids and turbocharged four-cylinders, the company isn't abandoning internal combustion altogether. It recently announced a joint investment with Mazda and Subaru to develop small internal combustion engines that run on carbon-neutral fuels in a bid to "decarbonize ICE" engines.