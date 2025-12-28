Yes, The V6 Engine Is Disappearing From Toyota's Lineup (To The Surprise Of No One)

Downsizing has been the name of the game for carmakers worldwide when it comes to engines, as they seek to improve efficiency while also being more environmentally friendly. Naturally aspirated V6 motors are going the way of the dodo, with just a handful of carmakers still employing six-pots in their vehicles. One car company that has followed this pattern is Toyota, which has ditched its larger-capacity engines, particularly its V6 motors, in favor of smaller hybrid and turbocharged units. While many would assume improved fuel efficiency prompted Toyota to move from V6s to four-cylinder engines, the shift has more to do with meeting the strict emissions norms enforced worldwide.

Over the past few years, Toyota has discontinued the V6 in many of its popular models. Vehicles such as the Camry sedan, the Highlander SUV, and the Tacoma pickup truck have all moved to smaller four-cylinder engines instead, often paired with hybrid systems or turbocharging to fill the gap left by the larger V6s. While the Sienna and the Camry moved to a hybrid-only setup, the Tacoma and Highlander got 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines in place of the V6.

Currently, just two current Toyota vehicles sold in the United States have a V6, the Tundra and the Sequoia, both of which use the much-maligned 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6, which is a downsizing from the V8s these models previously offered. The two remaining V6-powered vehicles have faced serious reliability issues, and Toyota recently recalled over 120,000 turbocharged V6s due to an engine manufacturing defect, a rare blemish on Toyota's long-standing reputation for reliability that does little to help the future of V6 engines.