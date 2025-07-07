What Is An E-CVT And How Is It Different From A CVT?

The term "CVT", short for Continuously Variable Transmission, already confuses plenty of drivers, so naturally, automakers had to go and add a new twist. Enter the e-CVT or electronic-Continuously Variable Transmission. You've seen it in hybrid specs and maybe even heard it buzzing away under the hood of a Toyota Prius or a Honda Accord Hybrid. But here's the catch: it's not really a CVT in the traditional sense at all.

A conventional CVT, uses belts or pulleys to offer an infinite number of gear ratios between low and high. The idea is smooth, efficient power delivery without any hard shifts. You rev up, and the car just, well, goes. No gear hunting, no shift shock, just a seamless ride. There are plenty of cars making use of it, and even some you may not know came with a CVT. An e-CVT, though, doesn't have pulleys or belts at all. It's an entirely different beast that lives mostly in hybrids, and instead of shifting physical gears with hardware, it blends the output of electric motors and a gas engine through software and planetary gears. Sounds fake? It isn't. But it's definitely different.