BMW Neue Klasse Designer Says Sedans And Wagons Aren't Going Anywhere

These days, it feels like every new vehicle that launches is some sort of crossover or SUV. While those are still critically important to BMW, in a conversation with Australia's GoAuto, Oliver Heilmer — one of BMW's most senior designers in charge of compact cars, Mini, BMW M and the Neue Klasse — said that sedans and their wagon variants are still "core" to the automaker and will continue to be as it enters the Neue Klasse era.

Heilmer admitted that the resurgence of sedans is sort of new and unexpected, telling GoAuto that a few years ago it seemed like sedans were something that "might disappear." Here's what else he told the outlet:

"[I]t's quite stable to be honest. Now it's something where we are setting a statement. We have said BMW is standing for sedans. A small, sporty, elegant, midsized sedan is the core of the (BMW) brand."

As it stands right now, BMW sells six gas-powered sedans (nine if you include M cars) and three electric sedans in the U.S., more than just about anybody, and it seems like more are on the way. It just launched the iX3 crossover, but the plan is to dust off the old i3 nameplate and relaunch it as an electric 3 Series sooner rather than later. BMW is letting individual markets decide what types of vehicles it sells in them, according to Heilmer.