Sony Honda Mobility Built The First Production Afeela 1 In Ohio, But At $102,900 Will Anyone Actually Want One?

That all sounds great, as the Afeela's exterior and interior design is so clean and simple that any build quality issues would really be noticeable. But does an ultra-high standard of quality really matter when the Afeela's specs are so disappointing, especially given its price? The first run of Afeela 1s coming in the middle of this year will be the Signature trim, starting at $102,900, while the cheaper Origin (seen above) will cost $89,900 when it goes on sale in 2027, and it ditches the rear entertainment system, has smaller wheels and only comes in black. And you can only buy the Afeela 1 if you live in California. The refundable reservation fee is $200, and by placing that reservation SHM says you represent that "you are a California resident, (ii) you will take delivery of your AFEELA in California, (iii) your AFEELA will be garaged in California, and (iv) your AFEELA will be titled and registered in California."

Yes, you get air suspension and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with 483 horsepower, plus standard features like power closing doors, customizable exterior displays, a spatial sound system, hands-free Level 2 automated driving, and that dash-spanning infotainment system. But the Afeela 1's 91-kWh battery pack can only DC fast-charge at a maximum of 150 kW, and the EPA-estimated range is only 300 miles at most. That's just not good enough in 2026, where a $39,100 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a longer range and more than double the charging speed. Give $90,000 to Lucid and you'll get an Air Touring that has a lot more power, 131 miles more range, 250-kW charging and a much better overall design; go for the $114,900 Air Grand Touring and you get almost double the power of the Afeela, a mega 512 miles of range and 300-kW fast-charging. And they're built in the U.S., too (albeit with more sinister backing).

Look, I'm not trying to be a hater here. I love the idea of a Sony car, especially one created in partnership with Honda, but this just isn't it. Despite being developed using "Gran Turismo" I can't imagine the Afeela 1 will be so incredible to drive or its interior experience that impressive for it to make sense over the ever-growing number of competitors. SHM has already teased an Afeela crossover, which should at least be more appealing to more Americans, and it's working on an affordable compact. Now that I'd like to see.