Acura RSX Prototype Is A Close Look At The Sporty Electric SUV That Will Be Made In Ohio Starting Next Year
Honda's first real attempt at an electric vehicle for the U.S. is the Prologue, a compact crossover based on General Motors' Ultium platform (there's also an Acura version, the ZDX). Despite underwhelming specs and sedate styling, the Prologue has been a pretty big hit, especially thanks to some killer deals. Still, as the Prologue isn't really a Honda, it doesn't really appeal to people in the same way that the Japanese automakers other models do. Luckily Honda is working on its own made-in-the-U.S. EV platform that should offer better performance and efficiency and more Honda-like driving and styling characteristics, and the first model to use it will be the new Acura RSX.
Initially previewed by the Performance EV concept that debuted at Monterey Car Week last year, at this year's Car Week that's currently underway Acura just revealed the RSX Prototype. In Honda parlance, that means what you see here is basically 98% of what the production RSX design will look like — just add on real side mirrors, slightly tweak the diffuser and front bumper, and this is it. In fact, judging by the rear three-quarter image of a camouflaged RSX that Acura released earlier this year, all of the Prototype's body panels, lights, window glass and exterior trim pieces are identical to the real thing. I got to check out the RSX Prototype in a studio a few weeks ago, and I think it looks very, very good.
It'll look just like this
Acura hasn't given dimensions, but it seems to be about the same length as a CR-V — for reference, the wheels are 21 inches, while the production car teaser (below) is on 20s. It has a dramatically sloping coupe roofline that works quite well, fairly short front and rear overhangs, a shark-like nose and a prominent ducktail spoiler edge. As Honda talked about with its 0 Series prototypes, the new platform will have a focus on lightness and thinness, both in terms of actual mass and visual mass. Unlike many other current EVs where you can obviously tell that there's a big fat battery pack in there, the RSX doesn't carry a lot of visual mass in its lower midsection or below the sills. It has an athletic stance, nicely sculpted rear haunches and subtly widened fender flares.
Acura heard all of you whining about how you don't like when EVs have fake grilles, so the RSX's front end doesn't even attempt to mimic an internal combustion car. The leading edge comes to a sharp point like the prow of a boat, with that shape forming the top edge of the intake in the bumper. The separate upper daytime running lights retain Acura's "chicane" light signature, while the main headlights are in the triangular housings beneath that also have functional air curtains to cool the front brakes. It doesn't seem like the boomerang element in the front doors is an actual air vent, but the ones in the rear bumper are also functional. Otherwise, there isn't too much unnecessary surfacing or ornamentation here, which is a good thing. One new-for-Acura detail is on the liftgate, where Acura is written out in script using a new font below the NSX-inspired taillight bar. Hopefully the Propulsion Yellow Pearl paint will make it to production, too.
It'll have ASIMO inside (but not an actual robot)
The RSX Prototype's windows are all blacked out, as this is just a rolling model with no interior. We don't really know what to expect from the RSX's cabin, but hopefully it'll introduce a new interior design language. Acura does say that the RSX will use the ASIMO OS infotainment system that debuted at CES earlier this year, which will make this the brand's first real software-defined model. The operating system will "provide integrated management of electronic control units for automated driving and advanced driver assistance systems, in-vehicle infotainment and other vehicle systems," Acura says, and it'll feature over-the-air updates.
Acura says the ASIMO OS will learn the owner's driving style and preferences for things like music and climate control to make the user experience even more personalized. There will be a bunch of different apps and connected services available, and at least in the 0 Series prototypes the system looks much nicer and less outdated than any software we've seen from Honda. Unlike on GM's Ultium cars, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will surely be offered, as well.
Built in Ohio starting next year
Honda hasn't given its new platform a name yet, just calling it the "global EV platform," and we don't know any performance specs either. But the company says the RSX will come standard with an electric motor at each axle, Brembo brakes and a "sport-tuned" double wishbone front suspension. Its battery pack will have vehicle-to-load capabilities to power appliances and act as a backup generator for your house, too. Acura promises the RSX will "deliver a fun to drive and engaging driving experience."
The RSX will be produced at Honda's "EV Hub" in Marysville, Ohio, on the same production line as the Acura Integra, Honda Accord, and upcoming Afeela 1. The company is investing over $1 billion in making the plant ready to produce next-gen EVs alongside new hybrids and internal-combustion vehicles, and it says the RSX will be made "using domestic and globally made parts." Acura says the RSX will go on sale in the second half of 2026, so expect the production car to debut a few months beforehand.
About the name...
I already know that a bunch of you are gonna be up in arms about the RSX name being reused on a four-door electric crossover. But do you really, actually care? And will the average consumer care? I don't think so. Acura only sold around 130,000 of the RSX in its six years on sale in the U.S., only barely cresting the 30,000-per-year mark once, in 2002. Most of the RSX that were sold in the U.S. were pretty normal ones, too. Sure, it was a great-looking two-door liftback coupe with an available manual, but it's still just a regular car — in the same way that the Integra, which the RSX was called in other markets, was typically just a normal car despite our fondness for the wild Type R.
It just doesn't seem likely that someone will be put off from buying the new RSX because of its name, and their memories of the original, especially if they're someone looking to buy an electric crossover in the first place. Everyone was so furious about the Ford Mustang Mach-E using the Mustang name, but actual buyers didn't care, and the car has been a pretty big success. Acura certainly picked the RSX name for this new crossover at least partially because it wouldn't need to trademark or market something totally new, but I do think it fits this car's mission. It may be a four-door electric SUV, but it's got sleek styling and an outwardly sporty intent. Plus, there surely will be a performance-oriented Type S model.