Acura RSX Prototype Is A Close Look At The Sporty Electric SUV That Will Be Made In Ohio Starting Next Year

Honda's first real attempt at an electric vehicle for the U.S. is the Prologue, a compact crossover based on General Motors' Ultium platform (there's also an Acura version, the ZDX). Despite underwhelming specs and sedate styling, the Prologue has been a pretty big hit, especially thanks to some killer deals. Still, as the Prologue isn't really a Honda, it doesn't really appeal to people in the same way that the Japanese automakers other models do. Luckily Honda is working on its own made-in-the-U.S. EV platform that should offer better performance and efficiency and more Honda-like driving and styling characteristics, and the first model to use it will be the new Acura RSX.

Initially previewed by the Performance EV concept that debuted at Monterey Car Week last year, at this year's Car Week that's currently underway Acura just revealed the RSX Prototype. In Honda parlance, that means what you see here is basically 98% of what the production RSX design will look like — just add on real side mirrors, slightly tweak the diffuser and front bumper, and this is it. In fact, judging by the rear three-quarter image of a camouflaged RSX that Acura released earlier this year, all of the Prototype's body panels, lights, window glass and exterior trim pieces are identical to the real thing. I got to check out the RSX Prototype in a studio a few weeks ago, and I think it looks very, very good.