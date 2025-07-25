Trump's Tariffs Just Cost Volkswagen $1.5 Billion

It's not a good time to be a Volkswagen bean counter right now. The German automaker just reported a $1.5 billion first-half hit due to Donald Trump's ill-advised tariff war. It also cut its full-year sales and profit margin forecasts just to add insult to injury.

Europe's biggest automaker now expects this year's operating profit margin to fall somewhere between 4% and 5% — down from the 5.5-6.5% that it previously forecasted. It also expects sales to remain flat compared with last year rather than rising by up to 5%. Ouch. Of course, it's not just tariffs that have done this. Stiffening competition from China and a slower-than-expected adoption of EVs aren't helping matters.

Volkswagen reported an operating profit of about $4.6 billion in the second quarter — down a whopping 29% from the previous year. That number comes despite the fact that VW was able to boost global deliveries by 1.5% in the first half of the year — even though it saw a nearly 10% decline in U.S. deliveries. From Reuters:

CEO Oliver Blume told investors the company must intensify its cost-cutting efforts in response to the tariffs. "We need to shift our cost efforts into high gear and accelerate implementation. After all, we cannot assume that the tariff situation is only temporary," Blume said.

I know this will come as a shock, but VW and its European competition have been pressing hard for European trade negotiations to come up with a deal to reduce the 25% tariff they have been dealing with since April.

EU diplomats have indicated that the bloc could be moving towards a broad 15% tariff as it seeks to avoid a 30% levy from August 1. A deal struck between the U.S. and Japan earlier this week raised hopes for a similar agreement for Europe, boosting carmakers' shares. Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz said the company's profit margin would roughly land in the middle of its guidance with a Japan-style deal, which had a 15% tariff rate. He warned, however, that the clock was ticking on finding a deal. "We are already in July, so the longer we go into the second half of the year, the more we tend to the lower end of the guidance," he said.

As of right now, VW will not say if the automaker will raise prices to help offset some of the tariff charges it's incurring. I don't want to speak for the company, but I've got a sneaking suspicion that it won't keep eating these huge losses forever.