Trump's Tariffs Push Canada To Get Cozy With China On EVs

What was unfathomable just a few short years ago has actually happened. After Trump flipped off a plant employee at Ford's Dearborn truck plant this week, he addressed the media about negotiating a replacement to the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), which he implemented in his first term. During that press conference, Trump said, "We don't need Canada product." With statements like these, Canadians understandably began second-guessing some of their trade agreements. The same week Trump made these statements, and after months of demeaning our trading partners to the North, Canada signed an agreement to reduce tariffs on 50,000 Chinese EVs.

During the waning months of the Biden presidency, the administration slapped Chinese EVs with a 100% tariff. The Canadians followed suit, with their own 100% tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. The reasoning is pretty simple: Flooding the market with inexpensive EVs from China could hurt the domestic car manufacturing economy, which could lead to plant shutdowns and layoffs. Since every direct automotive job also creates seven to ten jobs in related sectors, there's some strong incentive to keep those domestic plants churning out product.

When Trump came to power, he immediately set his sights on tariffs. But not just any tariffs, unpredictable tariffs that one week affect an industry while the next week they do not. Eventually, we settled into a system that some automakers believe helps level the playing field with countries like China, but Trump didn't stop there. Trump has made it clear that he wants Canada to be the 51st state and that the United States needs to control Greenland to protect national security, even though we already have a base there to defend our interests. These statements, unsurprisingly, made the Canadians quite angry at us to the point where many Canadians boycott American goods.