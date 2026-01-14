Trump Is Still Bullish On Tariffs, Bearish On The North American Trade Agreement He Instituted

Donald Trump loves tariffs. He also loves the idea that the United States will once again be a global manufacturing superpower, rather than our current status as more of a software and economics powerhouse. All this means he sees his protectionist moves as an absolute win, and wants automakers to move their production here, as he said while touring a Ford factory on Tuesday. From Automotive News:

A year into his second term, President Donald Trump visited Detroit to tout his administration's tariffs, cuts to environmental regulations and other policies, which he said are ushering in a boom period for the U.S. auto industry. He also reiterated his openness to letting Chinese automakers open factories in the U.S. as companies including Geely eye expansion here. "If they want to come in and build a plant and hire you and hire your friends and your neighbors, that's great, I love that," Trump said during remarks at a Jan. 13 meeting of the Detroit Economic Club. "Let China come in, let Japan come in."

Trump also took the time to talk smack about the USMCA North American free trade agreement, an agreement he tore down NAFTA to install. Now, it seems, he's not a big fan of it after all. Also from Automotive News:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 13 said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade is "irrelevant" to him and Americans don't need Canadian products "It expires very shortly and we could have it or not," Trump said while touring a Ford plant in Michigan. "It wouldn't matter to me. I think they want it. I don't really care about it. Trump statements have rattled Canada and Mexico ahead of a mandatory review this year of the future of the continental trade pact, known as USMCA. The president told reporters that "Canada wants it" but the United States doesn't need anything from its northern neighbour.

Truly the economic genius of Donald Trump knows no bounds. The only way such protectionist policies could ever harm Americans is if they made things more expensive to import — or if domestic companies seeking profits for shareholders simply raised their prices to match foreign competitors. Good thing no company has ever shelled out to shareholders at all costs before!