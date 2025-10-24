The Trade War With Canada Is Back On

The world keeps getting dumber! Canada is one of our closest trading partners, both geographically and in terms of how much companies like to work on both sides of the border. American companies build cars there, Canadian mining firms own locations in the States. We even share a waterfall! We don't, though, share trade negotiations — at least not since Canada apparently quoted Ronald Reagan in an ad that President Trump saw. From Automotive News:

President Donald Trump said Oct. 23cthat he was ending "all trade negotiations" with Canada because of a television ad opposing U.S. tariffs that he said misstated the facts and called "egregious behavior" aimed at influencing U.S. court decisions.

The post on Trump's social media site came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country's exports to countries outside the U.S. because of the threat posed by Trump's tariffs. Trump's call for an abrupt end to negotiations could further inflame trade tensions that already have been building between the two neighboring countries for months.

Trump posted, "The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs."

"The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts," Trump wrote on his social media site. "TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED."