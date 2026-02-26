Leasing Any Of These 4 EVs Is A Huge Waste Of Money

The four worst EVs to lease right now are the all new 2026 Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet's revived 2027 Bolt, the paused-for-2026 Hyundai Kona Electric, and the final year of the Tesla Model X. To be clear, we aren't saying these are bad cars, they just don't have fiscally logical lease deals going at the moment. Most of these cars are better deals when buying versus their pricey leases.

We quite enjoyed the new 2026 Nissan Leaf when we sampled it during a first drive event last year, especially when compared to the second-generation Leaf, but not at these lease prices. Nissan advertises leases for the 2026 Leaf SV+ in California at $459 per month for 48 months with $3,889 due at signing, which when you spread that down payment evenly across the 48-month term, equals $580 per month for a car with an MSRP of $35,725. The new Leaf's lease price is likely elevated because of the second-generation Leaf's poor resale values; it was the seventh-fastest depreciating car on sale last year, but the new Leaf is truly light years better than the old car, so that may change in the near future.

The new 2027 Chevrolet Bolt has an MSRP of just under $30,000, and yet lease prices are advertised at $399 for 36 months with $5,019 due at signing, which equates to a lofty $538 per month. Leasing Chevrolet's longer-range Equinox EV is nearly half the monthly cost, and you get a much larger car.