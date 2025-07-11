Electric SUVs Are Shockingly Cheap To Lease Right Now — One Is Even $0 Per Month

I begin many of my blogs this way, but it remains true — life is really expensive right now, and I have no idea how people can afford a brand-new car in this economy. The sole bright spot that I can find in the wake of the nonsensical Trump-induced tariff and EV credit chaos is that automakers are eager to move as many electric vehicles as possible before incentives disappear.

If you need a new car but your bank account has other ideas, I implore you to check out some of the absurdly cheap lease deals that car makers are offering on their electric SUVs right now. Leasing a car is not the same as buying, but taking advantage of one of these killer lease deals could hold you over until you save enough money to buy something else or buy the car out at the end of the lease term.

These deals are reported by Cars Direct, and some are regional or dependent on other discounts, but I will be clear about that. I'm ranking these deals based on their "effective cost," which takes into account the advertised monthly payment and the money due at signing, split evenly across the lease period. Check out the Cars Direct website for more detailed information based on your location.