Tesla Kills Model S And Model X In What Elon Musk Calls 'An Honorable Discharge' So The Factory Can Make Optimus Robots

"It's time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honorable discharge, because we're really moving into a future that is based on autonomy," Musk said on the call, "so if you're interested in buying a Model S and X, now would be the time to order it." The last units of both cars will be built at some point next quarter. Musk said their discontinuation "is slightly sad." Boo hoo. He added that Tesla will support Model S and Model X owners "for as long as people have the vehicles," whatever that means.

I'm a few minutes behind the live call, but here's my Q4 Tesla earnings call "live thread"! We start out with Elon announcing that Tesla's mission has changed to "Amazing Abundance," which represents a pivot from the "Sustainable Abundance" tagline he announced last year. — e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) 2026-01-28T22:36:31.059Z

Taking their place on the assembly lines of Tesla's Fremont, California, factory will allegedly be the Optimus robot. As The Verge reports, Musk said the "mass production" version of the Optimus will be shown later this quarter, and the first one will allegedly be built before the end of the year. We've heard how those promises usually turn out. Previously, Musk has said he aims for Tesla to build a million of them per year. Uh huh. He's also focused on getting the Tesla Cybercab out. We're not holding our breath for that one, either.

Putting everything else Tesla and Elon-related aside, it is a shame to see the Model S get snuffed out like this. It did revolutionize the car industry, and while newer versions have been suckier, the early years of the Model S were truly great. Too bad their creator is focused on making the automotive world, and the world as a whole, a worse place.