The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Is Dead, And Ford Thinks Half Of EV Sales Will Go With It

The electric vehicle tax credit is dead, and with it may go the hopes of an electric future for American roads. At least, Ford CEO Jim Farley seems to think so — he predicts the EV market will be cut in half as the incentive ends. From CNBC:

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said he expects demand for all-electric vehicles to be slashed in half next month following the end of federal tax incentives on Wednesday. Farley on Tuesday said he "wouldn't be surprised" if sales of EVs fell from a market share of around 10% to 12% this month — which is expected to be a record — to 5% after the incentive program ends. "I think it's going to be a vibrant industry, but it's going to be smaller, way smaller than we thought, especially with the policy change in the tailpipe emissions, plus the $7,500 consumer incentive going away," he said during a Ford event about promoting skilled trades and workers in Detroit. "We're going to find out in a month. I wouldn't be surprised that the EV sales in the U.S. go down to 5%."

We red-blooded, god-fearing Americans demand the freedom to choke on fumes. Sure, EVs may be quickly becoming the norm in other parts of the globe, but this here's 'Murica — we don't need any of that commie BS like "breathable air."