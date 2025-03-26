These Are The Fastest Depreciating Cars, So Buy Them Used And Save Thousands

Nobody likes getting screwed over by a bad deal, especially when you're talking about something as expensive as a new car. Resale value is an important factor to consider when buying a new car, unless you're filthy stinkin' rich and don't mind throwing tens of thousands of dollars into the ether. In the event that you don't happen to be filthy stinkin' rich and you want to avoid vaporizing tens of thousands of your hard-earned dollars, then you're gonna want to keep reading.

iSeeCars analyzed more than 800,000 five-year-old used cars sold between March 2024 and February 2025. Overall, the study shows that every vehicle type is losing more value faster in 2025 than they did in 2023, which is bad news for folks buying new cars, but less bad for folks buying used. Trucks and hybrids retain the most value of any new car type, with trucks losing 40.5 percent of their value over five years and hybrids losing 40.7 percent. EVs as a category lose the most of their value over five years, at a whopping 58.8 percent. On the other end of the spectrum, sports cars and small SUVs retain their values best. Unsurprisingly, the top five vehicles that retain their value the best in descending order are the Porsche 911 in first place, followed by the Porsche 718 Cayman, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Corvette, and Honda Civic.

Most of the vehicles on the fastest depreciating list are luxury cars that already have high sales prices to begin with, so they won't necessarily become suddenly affordable on a shoestring budget. They will, however, provide great used car deals for someone who's looking for a luxury car at a discount, or for the hypebeasts on a budget who want to look richer than they actually are. These are the 10 car models that depreciate the fastest over a five-year period.