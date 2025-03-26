These Are The Fastest Depreciating Cars, So Buy Them Used And Save Thousands
Nobody likes getting screwed over by a bad deal, especially when you're talking about something as expensive as a new car. Resale value is an important factor to consider when buying a new car, unless you're filthy stinkin' rich and don't mind throwing tens of thousands of dollars into the ether. In the event that you don't happen to be filthy stinkin' rich and you want to avoid vaporizing tens of thousands of your hard-earned dollars, then you're gonna want to keep reading.
iSeeCars analyzed more than 800,000 five-year-old used cars sold between March 2024 and February 2025. Overall, the study shows that every vehicle type is losing more value faster in 2025 than they did in 2023, which is bad news for folks buying new cars, but less bad for folks buying used. Trucks and hybrids retain the most value of any new car type, with trucks losing 40.5 percent of their value over five years and hybrids losing 40.7 percent. EVs as a category lose the most of their value over five years, at a whopping 58.8 percent. On the other end of the spectrum, sports cars and small SUVs retain their values best. Unsurprisingly, the top five vehicles that retain their value the best in descending order are the Porsche 911 in first place, followed by the Porsche 718 Cayman, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Corvette, and Honda Civic.
Most of the vehicles on the fastest depreciating list are luxury cars that already have high sales prices to begin with, so they won't necessarily become suddenly affordable on a shoestring budget. They will, however, provide great used car deals for someone who's looking for a luxury car at a discount, or for the hypebeasts on a budget who want to look richer than they actually are. These are the 10 car models that depreciate the fastest over a five-year period.
10. Cadillac Escalade ESV
The Cadillac Escalade ESV, which I just learned stands for Escalade Stretch Vehicle, rounds out the list at number 10. On average, Escalade ESVs lose 62.9 percent of their original value after five years, or about $56,996 lost after five years. The standard-length Escalade ranks 16th on the list, losing a still-significant 61 percent of its value over five years. If you're looking for a good deal on an Escalade, buy one used.
9. Tesla Model X
The Tesla Model X is ninth on the list of fastest depreciating cars. It loses 63.4 percent of its value over five years, which amounts to an average loss of $53,846 in value over five short years. The Tesla Model X has been on the market with only minor updates for 10 years now, and there are many better, more reliable options on the market nowadays. Going with one of those better options has an added benefit: you aren't giving any more money to a nightmare of a human who is currently staging a coup of the United States while also allegedly being Tesla's CEO. Avoid the Model X for a win-win.
8. Maserati Levante
Maserati models have faced nasty depreciation for a while now, and that doesn't change this year. The Levante loses an average of 63.7 percent of its value over five years, which equates to a loss of $64,991 in value. Maserati ended production of the Levante, but there are still some new examples on Maserati sales lots around the country. If you really want a Levante and you can't find a good deal on a remaining new example, there are plenty of deals on used Levantes if you're brave enough to buy a used Italian car.
7. Nissan Leaf
The Nissan Leaf is the only car on this list that's not a luxury car, so the actual dollar amount that it loses is lower than everything else, but it loses a large proportion of its value. On average, Leafs lose 64.1 percent of their value over five years, which equates to $18,043. There are great deals on new Leafs, but you might be able to find a better deal on a used Leaf. Keep in mind they can suffer from significant EV battery degradation, so check for battery health whenever possible.
6. BMW 5 Series Hybrid
The BMW 5 Series Hybrid loses an average of 64.7 percent of its value over five years, which is $47,457. The rest of the 5 Series line fares slightly better, but still falls at number 13 on the list of fastest depreciating cars. Having said that, I was looking around the internet at used BMWs, and used 5 Series models are impressively affordable. I found several 5 Series that were cheaper than 3 Series models with the same powertrain, comparable miles, and the same model year, so driving enthusiasts on a budget might find a great deal in a used 5 Series.
5. Maserati Ghibli
Ah, the ol' Maserati Ghibli. It's notorious for its appalling resale values, and that's not changing this year. Used Ghiblis lose an average of 64.7 percent of their value over five years, but due to their exotic car prices, that results in the highest dollar amount lost on this list at $70,874. That's rough. Again, if you're brave enough to buy a used Italian exotic, then you will find great deals on used Ghiblis.
4. Infiniti QX80
The large and luxurious Infiniti QX80 loses an average of 65 percent of its value over five years, or $53,571. Its platform mate the Nissan Armada fares slightly better, but still lands at 24th on this list, losing 60 percent of its value, or $33,914 over five years. The QX80 is the fastest depreciating large SUV on the list, so you should be able to find some great deals on used models if you're in the market.
3. Tesla Model S
Tesla's longest-running model, the Model S, lands at third place on this list of fastest depreciating cars. The average Model S loses 65.2 percent of its value, or $52,165 over five years. It's been on sale without a major redesign for 13 years, and while it was a unique offering back in 2012, it now faces stiff competition from many, less problematic car manufacturers. Don't waste your money on a new Model S, buy a used one if you must, or get one of the plentitude of superior competitor models. Fun fact about the Model S: Donald Trump just allegedly bought one, so it can be added to the long list of his terrible investments.
2. BMW 7 Series
BMW's flagship sedan gets hit hard with depreciation. Over five years, the average 7 Series loses 67 percent of its value, or $65,249. It's in good company on this list, however, with all of the other large German luxury sedans making appearances. The Audi A8 L places 12th and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class places 19th. Buying a new large German luxury sedan is not a smart investment, and buying a used one can still be iffy thanks to their abundant and often fragile technology, paired with astronomical repair costs. If you're looking for a great deal, you can probably find one on a 7 Series, but do yourself a favor and spring for the extended warranty.
1. Jaguar I-Pace
The Jaguar I-Pace was an innovator when it was first introduced in 2019, beating Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche to the electric SUV market. It was about $10,000 cheaper than a Tesla Model X and offered comparable range estimates, but it never sold in big numbers. The I-Pace loses an average of 72.2 percent or $51,953 of its value over five years. It's no longer in production, and Jaguar itself is in a precarious market position, but you might be able to find a good deal on a used I-Pace.