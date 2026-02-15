13 Cars You Probably Didn't Know Were Named After Real Places

Naming cars is a serious business. A good model name will resonate with buyers and help to move vehicles off dealer lots. Teams of marketers, designers, and executives pore over the possibilities, sometimes in consultation with linguists. Although this process occasionally produces duds like "Edsel," for the most part, a car's name ideally evokes a quality that it possesses — or at least one the manufacturer wants people to think it possesses. This often leads them to name cars after places.

A well-chosen geographical reference can be worth millions in marketing, at least if the car can live up to it. The rare Ferrari 365 California Spyder evokes sunny afternoons cruising the Pacific Coast Highway. The Dodge Charger Daytona's history includes getting banned by NASCAR for being too fast, so it could no longer race on the track it was named after in Daytona, Florida. But in other cases, car models bear more obscure place names; you may have a vague sense that a car is named for some spot on Earth, but the true origins of an automotive nameplate might surprise you.