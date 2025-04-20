The History Of Dodge's Daytona — The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Dodge is really, really good at naming things. One of the best to ever do it, in fact. For the century and change that Dodge has been around, vehicles with names like Ram, Challenger, Charger, Magnum, Dart, Demon, and Viper have graced this country's streets and tracks. It's not just car and truck models, either. Dodge has coined memorable names for everything from trim levels (Hellcat, R/T, Scat Pack, Dude, L'il Red Express, Warlock) to engines (HEMI, Max Wedge) and shows no sign of stopping.

One of Dodge's most storied names, used as both a trim level and a standalone model name, is Daytona. Derived from the legendary Daytona 500 race at Daytona Beach, FL, the name has been used on various Dodges since the late '60s. Some of these cars are iconic, some pedestrian, and some utterly forgettable. They include NASCAR barn burners, homologation muscle cars, anemic Malaise-era land barges, K-car-based pocket rockets, modern, hi-po street cars, and even high tech EVs.

In this article we're going to trace the history of Dodge's Daytona nameplate by looking at where it came from, how it's been used, and what cars have worn it.