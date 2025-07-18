GMC Won't Stop Adding Words To Luxe Up Its SUVs, Reveals New Acadia Denali Ultimate

The 2026 GMC Acadia will now join the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD and the Yukon full-size SUV in earning the Denali Ultimate distinction, positioned above the existing Denali. GMC calls the Ultimate upgrade an "ultra-premium" option, and it does indeed add numerous snazzy extras to the mid-size hauler. In announcing the news, GMC didn't say anything about pricing, but we'll speculate in a moment. Denali Ultimate aspirants won't have to wait long, as the fully luxed-out Acadia hits dealerships at the end of the year.

GMC vehicles occupy an interesting position in the General Motors divisional firmament: nicer than Chevys, and sort of tougher yet slicker looking; as premium as Buicks but without the AARP associations; a notch below Cadillac but with a portfolio of pickups. And don't forget that GMC is home to the resuscitated and electrified Hummer nameplate. It might actually be the coolest division in the whole company, even if there is abundant platform sharing with Chevy.

GM has really worked the potential here, first with the Denali trim level, introduced 25 years ago, and more recently the Ultimates. It's true Ka-ching! stuff: the Yukon Denali Ultimate adds about $20,000 to the SUVs merely Denali-fied sticker. A similar increase ought to apply to the Acadia, so let's conjecture that the AWD Denali I'd order at $57,595 goes to almost 80 grand for the Denali Ultimate.