GMC Won't Stop Adding Words To Luxe Up Its SUVs, Reveals New Acadia Denali Ultimate
The 2026 GMC Acadia will now join the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD and the Yukon full-size SUV in earning the Denali Ultimate distinction, positioned above the existing Denali. GMC calls the Ultimate upgrade an "ultra-premium" option, and it does indeed add numerous snazzy extras to the mid-size hauler. In announcing the news, GMC didn't say anything about pricing, but we'll speculate in a moment. Denali Ultimate aspirants won't have to wait long, as the fully luxed-out Acadia hits dealerships at the end of the year.
GMC vehicles occupy an interesting position in the General Motors divisional firmament: nicer than Chevys, and sort of tougher yet slicker looking; as premium as Buicks but without the AARP associations; a notch below Cadillac but with a portfolio of pickups. And don't forget that GMC is home to the resuscitated and electrified Hummer nameplate. It might actually be the coolest division in the whole company, even if there is abundant platform sharing with Chevy.
GM has really worked the potential here, first with the Denali trim level, introduced 25 years ago, and more recently the Ultimates. It's true Ka-ching! stuff: the Yukon Denali Ultimate adds about $20,000 to the SUVs merely Denali-fied sticker. A similar increase ought to apply to the Acadia, so let's conjecture that the AWD Denali I'd order at $57,595 goes to almost 80 grand for the Denali Ultimate.
If you can afford it, why not?
Might be worth it. I've driven a lot of GMC Denalis and liked them all. Yes, it's amusing that GMC adds an extra word to a vehicle's name and tacks on tens of thousands to the price tag. GM historians will recall antiquated examples of the practice: "Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham d'Elegance" anyone? But it's also good business to consolidate options in these packages and make it easier for customers to pull the trigger.
If you go for the Acadia Denali Ultimate, you'll get the menacing Vader Chrome grille, LED running lights, Ultimate badging, and aluminum 22-inch wheels in After Midnight Metallic — some kind of J.J. Cale reference? You also get Super Cruise, GM's hands-free Level 2 automated driving system, a 16-speaker Bose audio option, a panoramic sunroof, and an upgraded suspension.
The interior is actually where you'll encounter some legitimately luxurious improvements, such as Woodland Mahogany leather seats with massagers and plaited contrast stitching" as well as Paldao wood trim with laser-etched accents and embossed topographical maps. Oh, and special floor mats, of course! Honestly, these are all good things and in my experience, GMC executes well, creating a luxury vibe in vehicles that aren't typically in that segment. The appointments appeal to serious SUV buyers who don't mind rewarding themselves with a few fancy comforts.
What comes after Ultimate?
Nothing changes with the powertrain. All 2026 GMC Acadias get a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4 making 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque. The power is piped into an 8-speed automatic. All fine and dandy, but you do have to graduate to the Yukon to get a far more potent V8.
With GMC pickups and the full- and mid-size SUVs all getting the Denali Ultimate treatment, is it safe to assume that the compact Terrain is next? Why not? Then again, with Denali now commonplace and GMC needing to up its game with Ultimate, what new words might GMC tack on as it crams more luxury into a brand that was long ago known for utilitarianism? Acadia Denali Ultimate Ultra? Acadia Denali Ultimate Limited? Acadia Denali Ultimate Double Awesome?
Kidding! Truth is, I prefer to see GMC offering ascending trims as an alternative to sifting through a menu of options. Yes, this practice does enable GMC to cluster the goodies and charge a premium, probably assuming that well-heeled buyers will be financing anyway and might see even a pricier Acadia as a better deal than what proper luxury brands are selling. That was always my takeaway from GMC Denalis when I sampled them in the past. There's a lot to like about these vehicles, and GMC is clearly leaning into a thus-far successful strategy.