8 Times Stellantis Killed A Product Just To Bring It Back

Ah, Stellantis, you're confusing us. Stellantis, the transatlantic multinational group that owns 14 automotive brands, grew out of a merger in 2021 between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the PSA Group, which owns European brands like Peugeot, Opel, and others. Stellantis is like the automotive world's Brady Bunch, but this blended family hasn't always had smooth sailing. Stellantis has been bleeding cash in 2025, and its product strategy has been inconsistent, at best. It's developed a habit of killing off product lines and then bringing them back.

Of course, it's not always a bad thing to correct your course when the original course was a mistake to begin with. Stellantis got a new CEO, Antonio Filosa, in mid-2025, and we're seeing new thinking under his leadership. The Detroit Free Press interviewed Filosa, who acknowledged the company's lost market share and said, "Why? Because we decided in the past years to phase out very important nameplates." He then described his plans to bring back some best-selling products. Dare we hope that Filosa is a car guy?

He certainly seems to understand his customer base, especially in the U.S. For instance, Ram is bringing back the Hemi V8 in the 2026 Ram 1500. This signals a desperately needed course correction if Stellantis hopes to win back customers, and we applaud the effort. As we'll see below, there are several other nameplates, engines, and whole product lines that Stellantis has killed off in recent years, only to bring them back — and more revivals are coming.