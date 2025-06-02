2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed Gets 641-HP V8 And A Drift Mode So You Hopefully Won't Miss The W12
Bentley has pitched the Bentayga as a genuinely dynamic vehicle since it was first launched in 2015, and recent models like the V8 S and Apex Edition have further pushed the big, heavy luxury SUV into surprisingly sporty territory. Now that the W12 engine is dead, Bentley is bringing the Bentayga Speed back with a V8 that's even more powerful than the twelve-cylinder was — and unlike the latest Continental GT and Flying Spur Speeds, without using a plug-in-hybrid system. (Those hybrids are more powerful than this is, though.)
Beyond just having mega power, the 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed has a launch control, a first for the model, and a new stability control mode that allows for easy throttle-on drifting. OK, hell yeah. The new Speed also gets even bigger wheels, massive brakes, louder exhaust, and a bunch of other modifications to make it more enjoyable to drive for the people who want to hoon their Bentaygas.
Supercar speed
The new Speed's powertrain is the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 found in lots of other Volkswagen Group products, including every other Bentley model. The company hasn't said exactly what changes were made to the engine for the Speed, but it makes 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That's 15 hp more than the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 in the old Speed, and while that beefier engine ekes out the new V8 Speed by 37 lb-ft, the V8 is quicker. Bentley says the V8 Speed will hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, handily in supercar territory. The W12 Speed could only manage that run in 3.9 seconds, while the 542-hp Bentayga V8 S needs a whole 4.4 seconds to reach 62 mph. Though peak torque doesn't come in quite as low as the W12's did, Bentley says the V8 has its signature "torque plateau," with the maximum coming in between 2,250-4,500 rpm. Top speed? 193 mph, versus 190 in the old Speed.
To make sure everyone around you knows how powerful your Bentley SUV is, the Speed comes standard with a sport exhaust system with an oval-shaped tailpipe in each side of the diffuser, but you can option a titanium exhaust from Akrapovic that has four tailpipes and "accentuates the power, drama and potency" of the engine.
Designed to drift
The Comfort and Bentley drive modes are the same as in other Bentaygas, but Sport mode has been reworked for more responsive steering and handling. The suspension damping is 15% stiffer, and the brake torque vectoring lets you use more of the engine's power in corners. When in Sport mode you can now select an ESC Dynamic setting that loosens up the stability control "to permit exhilarating drift angles or power-on oversteer when appropriate." Previously relegated to only the extended-wheelbase Bentaygas, the new Speed has rear-wheel steering for increased agility, stability and sharper-feeling steering.
In another first for a Bentayga, the Speed is available with 23-inch wheels (22s are standard), with the bigger wheels being added if you go for the optional carbon-ceramic brakes. Bentley doesn't say whether the 23s give any improved performance over the 22s, or what the weight difference is, nor has the company given specs for the brakes yet.
Bentley's dark side
Visually setting apart the new Speed from other Bentaygas are a dark tint to the exterior trim, headlight and taillight lenses and bezels, and wheels. You also get Speed badges on the front doors, Speed-specific wheel and bumper designs and tweaked headlight designs. Only offered on the Speed is a black roof that can have either a gloss or satin finish. You can add a dark tint to all the interior trim as well, and there's a Precision Diamond quilt design in places like the door panels and seats. A Speed color split uses a darker leather for the primary color that's "relieved by flashes of the main hide color" throughout the cabin. Of course, there's a bunch of Speed logos and badges inside, too.
Bentley hasn't said exactly when the 2026 Bentayga Speed will go on sale or how much it will cost, but I'll be driving in Montana later this week — and hopefully testing out its alleged driftability.