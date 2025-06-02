2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed Gets 641-HP V8 And A Drift Mode So You Hopefully Won't Miss The W12

The new Speed's powertrain is the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 found in lots of other Volkswagen Group products, including every other Bentley model. The company hasn't said exactly what changes were made to the engine for the Speed, but it makes 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That's 15 hp more than the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 in the old Speed, and while that beefier engine ekes out the new V8 Speed by 37 lb-ft, the V8 is quicker. Bentley says the V8 Speed will hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, handily in supercar territory. The W12 Speed could only manage that run in 3.9 seconds, while the 542-hp Bentayga V8 S needs a whole 4.4 seconds to reach 62 mph. Though peak torque doesn't come in quite as low as the W12's did, Bentley says the V8 has its signature "torque plateau," with the maximum coming in between 2,250-4,500 rpm. Top speed? 193 mph, versus 190 in the old Speed.

To make sure everyone around you knows how powerful your Bentley SUV is, the Speed comes standard with a sport exhaust system with an oval-shaped tailpipe in each side of the diffuser, but you can option a titanium exhaust from Akrapovic that has four tailpipes and "accentuates the power, drama and potency" of the engine.