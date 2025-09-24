Every Company That's Owned Lamborghini, So Far

Cracking open a stack of Automobile, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend magazines dating back to the '70s is illuminating. With each new Lamborghini model and confirmation of the company's purchase by yet another investor, the writer always mixed hope and apprehension. 1991's "Lamborghini" coffee-table book from the Auto Editors of Consumer Guide is also enlightening, as it came from one of the greatest eras of Lamborghini optimism — when it was still receiving plenty of support from Chrysler to develop the Countach-succeeding Diablo and the firm's first bespoke racing engine, the 3.5-liter F1 V12.

Chrysler is but one of many owners in Lamborghini's past, though. The first was, of course, Ferruccio Lamborghini himself. Founder Ferruccio Lamborghini made his fortune building HVAC equipment and tractors for postwar Italy. He indulged himself in fast cars, but each had flaws that irked him.

If you believe the stories, the seed of this legendary sports car company revolves around Lamborghini's frustration with his Ferrari, and more specifically, its constantly burned-out clutch, and even more specifically, Enzo Ferrari's retort after Lamborghini told Il Commendatore he knew Ferrari was using the same clutches installed in Lamborghini's tractors. According to veteran Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni, per Car and Driver, Ferrari replied: "You are a tractor driver, you are a farmer. You shouldn't complain driving my cars because they're the best cars in the world." Lamborghini shot back: "Oh, yes, I am a farmer! I'll show you how to make a sports car."