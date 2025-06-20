Nissan May Have Messed Up With The New Murano

The real issue the Murano faces is the idea that it's sort of in a no man's land when it comes to today's automotive landscape. For the most part, big sellers in the high-ish-end crossover space have three rows and some degree of off-road readiness. The Murano, on the other hand, only has two rows of seats, and if you showed it a light dirt trail, it would most likely fall to pieces. Its somewhat controversial styling (which I personally really like) isn't helping matters either. These days, on-road premium crossovers are almost exclusively electrified vehicles, but the Murano doesn't even have a hybrid option.

Instead, it has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that replaced the 3.5-liter V6 of the old car. It's more efficient, but it only puts out 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Power is down about 19 hp, but torque is up 20 lb-ft. Still, Automotive News says customers have perceived the updated vehicles as both underpowered and noisier. That's probably because the new car weighs about 4,400 pounds, whereas the old car weighed around 4,100 pounds.

The market is reacting to these oddball choices in a big way. Murano sales are down 78% from their peak of 86,953 vehicles in 2016, Automotive News reports. Just two vehicles, the Mazda CX-70 and Toyota Crown Signa (both sort of odd vehicles in their own right), had lower sales in 2024. Of course, that duo was new to the market for the year. Here's a little bit from AN on how the Murano ended up in the state it's in:

Nissan initially planned to launch the current-generation Murano with a V-6 engine and Nissan's e-Power hybrid system. However, the hybrid proved not to be fuel efficient for U.S. highway driving because of its size and weight. Nissan then considered replacing the Murano with an all-electric model, which eventually was rebranded as the Ariya. Nissan finally delivered the fourth-generation Murano in the fourth quarter, about a decade after the previous redesign. "Nissan let the model age so much that loyal Murano customers left the brand," said a dealer, one of several interviewed who asked not to be identified.

Still, sales for the new car are a vast improvement over the 2024 model. U.S. Murano sales jumped 84% in the first quarter of 2025 to 8,702 vehicles, representing a 5% share of the midsize crossover segment. That's up from 2.7% in 2024.