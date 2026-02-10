SpaceX Kicks Russian Soldiers Off Of Starlink

Fedorov only became Defence Minister last month, at the age of 34. Per the New York Times, he got the job because he came out of the tech industry and had a better understanding of the future of warfare than older, traditional military types. Given his exchange with Musk on X, there may be another qualification here: he understands the language of tech bros and knows how to negotiate with them successfully.

Shutting off Starlink cuts isolated Russian soldiers off from their commanders, but it also downs drones. CNN reports that at least hundreds of Russian drones have sported Starlink terminals; the true figure is likely much higher. Drones may be cheap and numerous, but they are also difficult to stay in contact with: radio requires line of sight, and fiber optic cables can snag and break. Satellite links can cover any amount of distance and are much harder to jam, making them the preferred option.

So starving Russia of this asset is pretty critical, and at the moment, it appears to be working. Politico has heard from Ukrainian sources that the Russian advance, already at a snail's pace, has slowed even further since the Starlink terminals were deactivated. Russia has no real alternative to pirated American technology, so it ought to be a sustained blow to their efforts. Unless of course they figure out how to pirate it again. Even if it doesn't, Russia will patch something together to keep its war machine turning. For what it's worth, Ukraine is also seeing disruptions as its terminals only slowly get whitelisted, but this ought to smooth out over time.