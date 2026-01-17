China Just Applied To Launch 200,000 Satellites, Over Ten Times More Than Even Exist Right Now

Likely, what China is actually doing here is just reserving a bunch of communications spectrum and orbital 'turf' now and then figuring out what to do with it later. Maybe it only gets 20,000 satellites into orbit over the next 14 years, or maybe it's 30,000, but either way it's gotten approval that covers it. It might even be an attempt to see if it can box out competitors by seizing a bunch of spectrum all for itself, although it's not clear that this would work. China could just be poking around to see how it can manipulate the process to its advantage, who knows.

Of course, China is merely playing catch-up with the true power in space: Rwanda. Yes, as the New Scientist pointed out, the tiny African nation applied for no less than 327,000 satellites back in 2021. The result of this power play has been... not much. The rest of the world has just continued launching their own constellations just fine, and Rwanda itself hasn't deployed very many satellites. So China might just be making noise to look big without having much of an actual impact.

What this all indicates is that Earth orbit is getting more and more congested at a rapid pace, and in this unprecedented situation, space companies and agencies are trying lots of new ideas. Some of them may never materialize, but every once in a while, some of them probably will. It won't be long until the night (and day!) sky is covered with satellites, which will be a whole new world for us here on Earth.