Why Cheap FPV Drones Aren't The Future Of Airpower (At Least Not Yet)

For a few years now, and particularly since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, conventional wisdom has said that the future of warfare is swarms of cheap drones with explosives strapped to them. But now, over on War on the Rocks, a veteran of a Ukrainian drone unit is pointing out the shortcomings of cheap drones as a strike asset — and predicting that they might play much less of a role than more traditional fires.

Jakub Jajcay is a Slovakian military veteran who volunteered to serve in an FPV drone unit in Ukraine. In short, he wasn't super impressed by what he saw. Specifically, these cheap little quadcopters, operated using VR goggles to see exactly what the drone sees, were incredibly fragile. They suffered from frequent part failures, were susceptible to electronic warfare and jamming, and if so much as a big tree got in the way, they could lose radio signal with the operator. Plus, they really can only fly in perfect weather in daylight, so a little rain or just plain nightfall would ground them.

So even though FPV drones are inflicting a lot of casualties, once you run the math (as Jajcay did), their strike missions only have a total success rate of around 20-30%. A military can't succeed if it only does what it needs to do one-fifth of the time. Jajcay's overall point is that this asset simply isn't in a place to take over for more tried and true strike capabilities.